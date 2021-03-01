Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 268,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

