Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 268,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

The Fly

