Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITVPY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124. ITV has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

