Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
Shares of PSO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.