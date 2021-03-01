Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

