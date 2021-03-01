Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

