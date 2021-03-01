Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.06 ($23.60).

FRA DTE traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €15.03 ($17.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,506,582 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

