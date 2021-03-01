Dev Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00012135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $482,910.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

