DeVault (DVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,268.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. DeVault has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $8,268.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006463 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 397,047,523 coins and its circulating supply is 368,820,245 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.