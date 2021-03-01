dForce USDx Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $14,796.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,610.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.56 or 0.01021068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00372891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003070 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

