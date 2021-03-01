DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Down 77.5% in February

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the January 28th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DFPH stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

