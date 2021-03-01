dHedge DAO Trading Up 3.4% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for $3.18 or 0.00006526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

