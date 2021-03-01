DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Quiet Period Will End on March 8th

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $10.50 on Monday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

About DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for DiamondHead Holdings Corp.

