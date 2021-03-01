Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. 1,030,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,153,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $261.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

