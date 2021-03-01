Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 5.1%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 664,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 861,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

