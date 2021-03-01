Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $24.48. Digi International shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 97,228 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $726.09 million, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
