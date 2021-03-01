Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $24.48. Digi International shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 97,228 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $726.09 million, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

