Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.90. 63,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,653. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

