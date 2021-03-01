Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg Sells 1,700 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $132.96. 1,930,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,158. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

