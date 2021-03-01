Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg Sells 48,300 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DLR stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.96. 1,930,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.