DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and $1.02 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00451834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006935 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00034247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.05 or 0.03688422 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

