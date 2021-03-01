Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $90,801.12 and $24.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,044,178 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

