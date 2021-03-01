DigitalNote Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,033.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $51,033.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00458374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,031,351,850 coins and its circulating supply is 4,874,737,553 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

