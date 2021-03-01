Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $1.56 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

