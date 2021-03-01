DigixDAO Price Tops $300.57 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $300.57 or 0.00614555 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $214,877.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 115,808 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

