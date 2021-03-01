Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DDS traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.82. 52,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

