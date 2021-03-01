Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to post sales of $400.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $84.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,744 shares of company stock worth $13,908,688. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

