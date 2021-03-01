Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report $400.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $400.50 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,744 shares of company stock worth $13,908,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $84.76.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

