Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,174.71

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,174.71 ($28.41) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.02). Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,352 ($30.73), with a volume of 646,337 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,348.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

