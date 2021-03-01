Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

