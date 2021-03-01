Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 247,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

