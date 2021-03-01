Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $45.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. 247,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,304. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $56.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.