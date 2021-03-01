Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

