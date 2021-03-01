Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.97. 52,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,524. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Discovery has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Discovery by 69.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

