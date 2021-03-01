DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. 48,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

