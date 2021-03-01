DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $54.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

DISH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at about $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 64.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 15.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

