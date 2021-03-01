Divergent Planning LLC Buys Shares of 74,963 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 74,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,697,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,570,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,256,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.27. 443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,987. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $129.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

