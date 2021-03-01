Divergent Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,000. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 17.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.90. 55,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.