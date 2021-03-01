Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

