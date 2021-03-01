Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.49.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
