DMarket (DMT) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00751518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041027 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.