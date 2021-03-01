DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $943,810.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,121 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

