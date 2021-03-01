DMScript (DMST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $625,936.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $625,936.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00516510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00071940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00460334 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026405 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars.

