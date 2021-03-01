Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in February

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $19.47 on Monday. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

DNHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.