DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 5.3%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.93 and last traded at $238.56. 5,138,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,201,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.66.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -202.17 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

