Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the January 28th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $1.97 on Monday. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

