Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the January 28th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $1.97 on Monday. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
