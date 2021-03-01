Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.36. 533,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The company has a market capitalization of $744.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

