Dohj LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.19. 92,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

