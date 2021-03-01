Dohj LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $25.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,047.00. 20,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,938.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,711.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

