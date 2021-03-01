Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $38,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.20 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

