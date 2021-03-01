Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOMR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,989. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust
