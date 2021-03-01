Donut One Day Volume Reaches $184,737.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Donut token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $184,737.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00513906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00073606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

