DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $162.00 at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $169.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,147. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

