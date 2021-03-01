Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538,370 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.96% of Dover worth $538,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

